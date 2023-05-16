Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $247,482,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 190.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,713,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $63,435,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,281,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 794,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JCI opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

