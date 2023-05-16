John D. Couling Sells 278 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) SVP John D. Couling sold 278 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $23,315.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,068.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $83.40. 240,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.04.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

