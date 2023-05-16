Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,369,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,914,799 shares.The stock last traded at $4.85 and had previously closed at $4.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,406,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,034,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,406,823 shares in the company, valued at $297,034,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,260 shares of company stock valued at $559,960 over the last 90 days. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

