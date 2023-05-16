JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,723 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 3.2% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 98.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in KLA by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.25. 465,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,308. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.63. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.