JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 967,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,180. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

