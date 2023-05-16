JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,542 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.68. 1,313,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.