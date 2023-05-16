JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Trading Down 1.5 %

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.45. 1,756,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $254.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

