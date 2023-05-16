JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $12.78 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 2.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of APD traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.59. 270,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,421. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.31 and a 200-day moving average of $293.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.55.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.