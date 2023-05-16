JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 31 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $667.96. 84,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,759. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $672.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.70.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GWW. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

