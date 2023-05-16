JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,129 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 698,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

