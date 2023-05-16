JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,523 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PG traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $369.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day moving average is $146.27.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

