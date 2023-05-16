JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,004 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $92.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.