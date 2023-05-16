Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $16.09 million and $149,747.04 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025013 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018391 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,004.66 or 1.00055753 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0095033 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $144,721.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

