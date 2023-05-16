Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0095 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.09 million and $149,433.76 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00948286 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $153,004.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

