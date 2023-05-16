Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Holdings Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.