JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,500 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup raised JCR Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

OTCMKTS JCRRF remained flat at $10.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

