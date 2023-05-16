Jarvis Securities plc (JIM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 on June 13th

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Jarvis Securities Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JIM traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 158.65 ($1.99). 31,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,203. Jarvis Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.20 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235 ($2.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,322.23 and a beta of 0.55.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

