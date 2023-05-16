Jarvis Securities plc (JIM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 on June 13th

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Jarvis Securities Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of JIM traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 158.65 ($1.99). 31,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,203. Jarvis Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.20 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235 ($2.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,322.23 and a beta of 0.55.
About Jarvis Securities
