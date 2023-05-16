Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.97. 722,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,165. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 73.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

