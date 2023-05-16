Janet Risi Field Acquires 1,000 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director Janet Risi Field acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.05 per share, with a total value of $36,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at $504,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 0.9 %

MEG traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.88. 138,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,149. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.26). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,002,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,768,000 after purchasing an additional 203,696 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 154,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,543,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

