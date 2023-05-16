James Ralph Scapa Sells 548 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $36,935.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, James Ralph Scapa sold 5,358 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $363,379.56.

On Monday, April 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $703,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $2,315,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,019,500.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.08. The company had a trading volume of 182,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $72.66.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

