James Ralph Scapa Sells 548 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $36,935.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, James Ralph Scapa sold 5,358 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $363,379.56.
- On Monday, April 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $703,300.00.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $2,315,600.00.
- On Wednesday, February 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,019,500.00.
NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.08. The company had a trading volume of 182,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $72.66.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
