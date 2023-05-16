James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Up to $22.86

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.86, but opened at $24.02. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 13,568 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA lowered James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 110.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Featured Stories

