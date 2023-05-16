Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on J. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 270 ($3.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.97) to GBX 217 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 295 ($3.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.07) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.40 ($2.97).
