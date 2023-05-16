Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on J. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 270 ($3.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.97) to GBX 217 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 295 ($3.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.07) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.40 ($2.97).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.