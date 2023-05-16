Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Down 9.6% in April

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.12.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,133. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,569 shares of company stock worth $216,347 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $98,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $55,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

