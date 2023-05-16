iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Detalus Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 600.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,663 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.82. 995,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,017. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.33.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

