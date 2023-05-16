iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 630,132.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,375 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,330 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 594,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 391,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 143,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 313,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 71,530 shares during the period.

IGOV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.01. 169,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,774. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

