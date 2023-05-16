iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 957,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,538,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,265,000 after acquiring an additional 809,639 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,379,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,164,000 after acquiring an additional 191,744 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,225,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 775,709 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 921,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 316,453 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

ESGE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,303. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

