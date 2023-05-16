iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $242.32. 57,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,632. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

