iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Boosted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,363,000 after acquiring an additional 177,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 95,541 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after buying an additional 189,847 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.32.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

