iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.1 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISHG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $72.42.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISHG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.