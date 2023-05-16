Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Short Interest Update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,130,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 20,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 176,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,378.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,378.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $342,345.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,130,549.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,931 shares of company stock worth $1,790,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.