iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) Trading Up 1.8%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG – Get Rating) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.95 and last traded at $72.60. Approximately 2,035 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.10.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN in the 4th quarter worth $3,164,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.