IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,394,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 4,180,406 shares.The stock last traded at $7.35 and had previously closed at $7.34.

IONQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 435.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

