Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 96,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 77,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Ion Energy Trading Up 8.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.56.

About Ion Energy

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

