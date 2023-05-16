Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wayfair (W)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wayfair (NYSE: W):

5/5/2023 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00.

5/5/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $25.00.

5/5/2023 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $52.00.

5/4/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $34.00.

4/26/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $35.00.

Wayfair Stock Down 3.1 %

W traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,062,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,076. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,757 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $106,392.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,687.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,681,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 73.1% during the first quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 268,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 113,290 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $18,969,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 43.5% in the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

