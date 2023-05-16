Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 16th (AC, ACRL, AET, AZN, BOO, BVIC, CNA, DCC, DIA, DPLM)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 16th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Afentra (LON:AET)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a £130 ($162.85) price target on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 920 ($11.52) price target on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

DCC (LON:DCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 5,242 ($65.66) target price on the stock.

Dialight (LON:DIA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) price target on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,400 ($30.06) price target on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) price target on the stock.

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.88) target price on the stock.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on the stock.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on the stock.

Glantus (LON:GLAN) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Genus (LON:GNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 4,500 ($56.37) target price on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($31.32) price target on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.30) price target on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 725 ($9.08) target price on the stock.

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.94) price target on the stock.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on the stock.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Quadrise (LON:QED) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 900 ($11.27) target price on the stock.

Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on the stock.

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.50) price target on the stock.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 185 ($2.32) target price on the stock.

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 182 ($2.28) price target on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.52) target price on the stock.

