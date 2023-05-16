Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 16th (AC, ACRL, AET, AZN, BOO, BVIC, CNA, DCC, DIA, DPLM)

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 16th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Afentra (LON:AET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a £130 ($162.85) price target on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 920 ($11.52) price target on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

DCC (LON:DCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 5,242 ($65.66) target price on the stock.

Dialight (LON:DIA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) price target on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,400 ($30.06) price target on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) price target on the stock.

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.88) target price on the stock.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on the stock.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on the stock.

Glantus (LON:GLAN) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Genus (LON:GNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 4,500 ($56.37) target price on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($31.32) price target on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.30) price target on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 725 ($9.08) target price on the stock.

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.94) price target on the stock.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on the stock.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Quadrise (LON:QED) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 900 ($11.27) target price on the stock.

Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on the stock.

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.50) price target on the stock.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 185 ($2.32) target price on the stock.

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 182 ($2.28) price target on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.52) target price on the stock.

