Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. 39,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,106. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $49.82.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

