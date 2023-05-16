Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYH traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.64. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $304.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

