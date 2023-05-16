Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lessened by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,268,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $308.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,516 shares of company stock valued at $18,551,964. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

