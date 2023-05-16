Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Short Interest Up 16.1% in April

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.78 on Monday, reaching $308.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.42. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,516 shares of company stock valued at $18,551,964. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.