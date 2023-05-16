Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Intouch Insight Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$9.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

