Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in April

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,631,600 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 63,673,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,117.4 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

Shares of IITSF remained flat at $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.