Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in April

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,631,600 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 63,673,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,117.4 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance
Shares of IITSF remained flat at $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.78.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
