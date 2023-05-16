Intertek Group’s (ITRK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,017 ($62.85) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,700 ($46.35) to GBX 3,900 ($48.85) in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,486.17 ($56.20).

Intertek Group Price Performance

ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,131 ($51.75) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,080.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,125.16. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,485 ($43.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,028 ($62.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,360.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.90) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,057.14%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andrew Martin acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,082 ($51.13) per share, with a total value of £18,369 ($23,010.15). 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Stories

