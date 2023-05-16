International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,500 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 592,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.
International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 20.17%.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.
