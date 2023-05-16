Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 691,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 118,703 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $36,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 55,241 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Shares of STX stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

