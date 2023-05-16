Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 61,202 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,202 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Northern Trust worth $39,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Northern Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 39.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 327,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.89. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $113.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

