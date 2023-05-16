Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 3,492.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481,281 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Paramount Global worth $25,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Paramount Global Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. Paramount Global has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

