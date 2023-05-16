Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 89,843 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,843 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $33,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,085,000 after acquiring an additional 302,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after buying an additional 226,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after acquiring an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,043,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,324,000 after purchasing an additional 180,708 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.