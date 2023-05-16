Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 43,497 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $28,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

NYSE:CCI opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $113.38 and a one year high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

