Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,441,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,597 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $38,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 210,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 108,723 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 281,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after buying an additional 49,547 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 27,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.3 %

HPE opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

