Intech Investment Management LLC Has $34.64 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,885 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $34,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 320,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after buying an additional 44,410 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 463,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $68,521,000 after buying an additional 340,836 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,076,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Express by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,153,603 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,445,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

